AFP honors outstanding units, partners for role in peace-building, among them is Esperanza LGU

MANILA – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday presented "Kapayapaan (peace) Awards" to its partners for their invaluable and continuing support to the military.

The awards were given in simple rites as part of the AFP's 87th founding anniversary celebration, according to military public affairs office chief Col. Jorry Baclor in a statement.

"Campaign streamer awards were also given to military units that were instrumental in the dismantling of the communist terrorist group (CTG) guerilla fronts and vertical units contributing to the AFP's strategic victory against the CTG," he added.

Baclor said they also conferred the AFP Transformation Roadmap Institutionalization Pathway awards to units that have accomplished the requirements to advance in their strategic transformation roadmaps.

The individuals and organizations were selected based on their contributions and efforts that aided the AFP units in its implementation of the Development Support and Security Plan “Kapayapaan,” the military’s solution to internal conflicts.

"They were adjudged based on the value, impact, and relevance of their contributions; length of active participation; promotion of the AFP image and demonstration of sustained commitment; and their credibility, integrity, and trustworthiness," Baclor said.

The individual awardees were Bagumbayan town (Sultan Kudarat province) mayor Jonallette de Pedro; lawyer Maria Rosario Mamba-Villaflor, Provincial Administrator and Chief of Staff of the Provincial Government of Cagayan; and San Mariano town (Isabela province) Mayor Edgar Go.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways; Team Albay Youth Organization; Operation Blessing Foundation Philippines, Inc.; and Youth For peace and Development Movement Philippines comprised the partner organizations that were recognized.

AFP chief-of-staff, Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, led the awarding rites at the AFP general headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

“I am filled with pride and honor as we gather once again to celebrate and recognize the groups and individuals behind these victories and laurels. We are here with our partner sectors and AFP field units and offices that have proven instrumental in our successful campaign for peace and security. Through this ceremony, we acknowledge their exemplary performances towards our transformation vision of being a source of national pride,” Bacarro said. (PNA)