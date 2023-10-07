After 61 years, Philippines wins gold in Asian basketball

COTABATO CITY - The Gilas Pilipinas today ended a six-decade gold medal drought Asian basketball after defeating Jordan 70-60 in Hangzhou, China.

Once again Filipino naturalized player Justine Brownlee carried the fight for Gilas Pilipinas. He scored 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Angelo Kouame had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Coach Tim Cone also made history by making the best basketball team in just 12 days before the tournament began in China.