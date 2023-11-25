  Saturday Nov, 25 2023 08:59:10 PM

Agri damage, losses in Soccsksargen due to quake hit P7.25-M

AGRICULTURE • 07:00 AM Sat Nov 25, 2023
102
By: 
Ma. Teresa Montemayor
Photo courtesy of Tabang Mindanao KC Belimac

MANILA – The total damage and losses to agriculture in the Soccsksargen region due to the recent 6.8-magnitude earthquake has reached PHP7.25 million as of Nov. 22, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported Friday.

The quake, which struck on Nov. 17, affected 120 farmers and fisher folk, with the total volume of production loss estimated at 168 metric tons and 81 hectares of agricultural areas.

“The affected commodities include corn, high-value crops, livestock and poultry, and fisheries,” the DA said in a statement.

The transport of food and agricultural commodities is unhampered with some highways being reopened by the local government units (LGUs).

“The DA is assessing, evaluating, and continuously coordinating with the concerned national government agencies, LGUs, and other DRRM (disaster risk reduction and management)-related offices for the impact of the phenomenon, as well as available resources for interventions and assistance,” the department said.

A buffer stock of rice, corn, and vegetable seeds has been pre-positioned for distribution to affected farmers. (PNA)

