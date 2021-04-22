  Thursday Apr, 22 2021 02:00:02 AM

Anti Covid vaccination starts for seniors in Cotabato City

HEALTH • 20:30 PM Wed Apr 21, 2021
29
By: 
Ferdinandh Cabrera

COTABATO CITY – The Cotabato City government has started Wednesday its vaccine rollout for senior citizens with one COVID-19 survivor as among its clients.

Among the early birds was 83-year-old Emergancia Diaz who used a wheelchair in queuing for her first anti-Covid shot. Diaz survived the killer virus when last year she tested positive of Covid-19.

Her husband, Quintin Diaz, 86, have shown symptoms of the disease but did not submit himself for swab tests but went on isolation/

The couple were among the recipients included in the A2 priority list of population group in the city.

The rollout for seniors will last for four days. For 70-year-old Danilo Roldan, another recipient, said he wanted to get the vaccine so he will have peace of mind.

“We are not getting any younger, I have comorbidities so I graft this offer from government,” he said.

“I feel good now.” Vicente Opena was not as lucky.

He was not allowed to receive the anti-Covid 19 vaccines due to his health condition. Mr. Diya said he felt nothing unusual after getting the shot. “I feel good but all of us must be careful all the time.” (Ferdinandh Cabrera)

