Anti-drug ops yields 50 grams shabu in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - An estimated fifty (50) grams of suspected shabu was seized during the buy-bust operation at Poblacion 4, near Roman Vilo Elementary School, Cotabato City at 10:45 a.m. of February 19, 2022.

Security counterparts from Task Force Kutawato, Police Station 1, City Intelligence Unit (CIU), Highway Patrol Group BAR, and Maritime Police extended operational support which led to the successful drug bust.

The arrested suspect was identified as Norhaya Cadingilan Encongan alias Ayang, 19 years old, female.

Meanwhile, Pahima Kansi Encongan-Patah alias Bai/ Babo Pahima/ Ngak/Phems, 32 years old, female, married, businesswoman and with addresses at Poblacion 4, and Poblacion 2, Cotabato City and Barangay Bulibod, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao eluded arrest after sensing the presence of operatives.

Pahima Encongan-Pata has previous record of arrest in 2020 also involving drug violation.

Confiscated and recovered were one transparent plastic sachet, placed inside a brown envelop containing white crystalline substance of suspected shabu weighing MOL 50 grams with an estimated value of three hundred forty-thousand (Php340,000.00) pesos and buy-bust money.

A case for violation of RA 9165 is being prepared for filing against the suspect who is now under the custody of PDEA BARMM Custodial Facility and Pahima Encongan-Pata who is at large.