Army officials welcome surrender of 12 NPAs in SoCot, SulKud 

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte – Military authorities in mainland Mindanao today welcomed the surrender of four communist rebels and facilitated their entry to the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief Maj. Gen. William Gonzales and 6th Infantry Division commander Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera welcomed the four former New Peoples’ Army (NPA) rebels during surrender rites at 603rd brigade headquarters in Barangay Milbuk, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat.

Brig. Gen. Michael Santos, 603rd Infantry Brigade commander, presented the four individuals to Gonzales and Rillera, also the commander of Joint Task Force Central.

“The exhausted former rebels, facing heightened military pressure and grappling with challenges such as fatigue, hunger, and a lack of support from their organization, were promptly assisted,” Rillera said in a statement.

The aid, which included 25 kilograms of rice, food packs, and initial financial support, was provided by the local government of Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat, through Mayor Joenime Kapina.

First to surrender was “Alias Agpol” who voluntarily showed up and expressed his desire to surrender to the Army’s 57th Infantry Battalion and turned over his M14 rifle.

Three weeks later, Alias Agpol’s companions, including the commanding officer of the NPA Dabu-Dabu Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee Daguma, Far South Regional Region surrendered to the 37IB.

They turned in two M16 rifles and one M14 rifle with ammunition.

"Communist terrorists in Central and South-Central Mindanao are now crumbling and nearing their total destruction, as more members realize the deceptions and manipulative ploys of their leaders who recruited and used them to further their personal agenda," Rillera said.

Speaking to military officials under 6th ID, Lt. Gen. Gonzales highlighted the changing security landscape, expressing determination to sustain the momentum of surrenders.

He urged other insurgents to choose a peaceful life, assuring them of government services, financial assistance, and livelihood support to help them start anew.

"The more than five decades of insurgency are more than enough; many have already suffered from it. Stop spreading your propaganda and false ideologies to innocent civilians. Stop destroying the lives of the youth, victimizing and recruiting them for your senseless cause," Gen. Gonzales said.

Meanwhile, a communist leader and seven followers also surrendered to government forces in Surallah, South Cotabato on Monday.

Their surrender rite was held at the South Cotabato 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company Headquarters in Barangay Centrala, Surallah.

Police Mobile Force Company commander Lt. Colonel Rey Egos identified the leader of the group as “Alias Yona,” 27 of Barangay Caloocan, Koronadal.

“Yona” is the secretary and political officer of the NPAs Sub-Regional Committee Daguma, Far South Mindanao Region.

Egos quoted one of the rebels as saying that the continued and relentless campaign against them forced the group to peacefully surrender and leave normal lives.