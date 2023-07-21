  Friday Jul, 21 2023 02:23:26 PM

Army rescue injured NPA lady warrior after clashes in Sultan Kudarat

Mindanao Peace Process • 09:30 AM Fri Jul 21, 2023
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
RESCUED. Lady Army troopers assist an injured lady NPA warrior inside a hospital after she was injured and rescued by soldiers after clashes in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat . (Army photo)

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte  – Army troopers rescued and treated an injured lady New Peoples Army guerilla following an encounter in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat, the Army said.

On Friday, Lt. Colonel John Paul Baldomar, commander of the 37th Infantry Battalion based in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, identified the wounded lady warrior as “Alias Charklyn, 30, political instructor of NPA platoon Beijing, Sub-regional committee Daguma, Far South region who was injured during the recent skirmishes.

“She was abandoned by her companions in the hinterlands of Kalamansig following an encounter in Barangay Hinalaan,” Baldomar said.

The village, situated in the mountains of Kalamansig near the border of Sen. Ninoy Aquino and Lebak towns, is among the rebel-infested communities in Kalamansig.

Trained to provide humanitarian assistance even to an injured enemy, the soldiers rescued the wounded “Charklyn,” gave her first aid and brought her to a hospital in Lebak town.

“Our soldiers were trained to extend humanitarian aid to injured enemies of state who needed medical attention, so we rushed her to the hospital according to the Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law,” Brig. Gen. Michael Santos, commander of 603rd Infantry Brigade, said in a statement.

Major Gen. Alex Rillera, 6th Infantry Division commander, lauded troopers of 37IB and 603rd brigade for their kind heart in dealing with enemies of state hurt during skirmishes.

"My calls remain for NPA rebels to lay down guns, rejoin the mainstream and live normal lives with your families and loved ones,” Rillera said.

