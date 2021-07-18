ASG sub-leader, wife arrested in Sulu

SULU - The wife of ranking Sub-Leader of Abu Sayyaf Group was arrested by government operatives in a Law Enforcement Operation at Sitio Badjao Annex, Barangay Bus-Bus, Jolo, Sulu on July 17, 2021.

Report from Sulu Police Provincial Office disclosed that joint personnel of Sulu PPO, CIDG PFU Sulu, PNP EOD K9 Unit, Special Action Force, and Philippine Army conducted joint counter terrorism operation through service of warrant of arrest against Mudzimar Sawadjaan alias Mundi, Sub-Leader of Abu Sayyaf Group, that resulted to the arrest of his wife identified as Fatima Nasser Anilhusra-Sawadjaan, 28 years old, female, married, and resident of Barangay Bus-Bus, Jolo, Sulu.

Sawadjaan is one of the high value targets and deeply involved in the Abu Sayyaf bombing activities and other terror operations in Sulu. His wife Fatima was allegedly pledging and supporting ASG bombing activities. Meanwhile, target of the operations Sawadjaan and his other cohorts eluded the arrest.

Operatives confiscated in the possession of Fatima Sawadjaan at her house were bomb-making materials such as: one (1) MK2 Grenade; two (2) bottles containing suspected ammonium nitrate and fuel oil (ANFO) used both as commercial explosive and in the manufacture of improvised bombs; two (2) pieces of detonating cord; and one (1) safety fuse, including one (1) Samsung Android phone; and two (2) IDs of Elaida M Jumdail.

The arrested suspect is facing charges of illegal possession of explosives in violation of Republic Act No. 9516, and for violation of Republic Act No. 11479, an act preventing, prohibiting and penalizing terrorism.

Arrested suspect who was properly informed of her constitutional rights is now under the custody of Jolo Municipal Police Station for proper disposition while the recovered pieces of evidence were under the custody of PNP EOD/K9 Unit-Sulu for proper disposition and documentation.

Police Brigadier General Eden T Ugale, Regional Director, PRO BAR lauds the operating units. He assures the public that PRO BAR would continue to exhaust all options to prevent and fight terrorism in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.