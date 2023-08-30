  Wednesday Aug, 30 2023 01:06:22 AM

Aspiring barangay chairman in Midsayap shot dead

Breaking News • 14:45 PM Tue Aug 29, 2023
By: 
John Felix Unson
Investigators are still trying to identify the killer of Haron Dimalanes. (From North Cotabato Provincial Police Office)

COTABATO CITY --- A suspected gun-for-hire killed on Tuesday morning a Moro community leader while about to file his certificate of candidacy for chairman of an isolated barangay in Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Mayor Rolly Sacdalan, chairman of the Midsayap multi-sector municipal peace and order council, told reporters Haron Dimalanes, who sustained a gunshot wound in the head, was declared dead on arrival by physicians in a hospital where he was rushed for treatment.

Dimalanes was fatally shot with a .45 caliber pistol by man while about to disembark from his vehicle his driver had parked near the Midsayap municipal government building where he was to file his certificate of candidacy of chairman of Barangay Malingao.

Barangay Malingao is one of the 63 barangays of the Bangsamoro region in different towns in Cotabato province in Region 12, grouped together as the Special Geographic Area, or SGA.

Lt. Col. Peter Pinalgan, Jr., Midsayap municipal chief, said probers are certain the daring daytime murder of Dimalanes is related to his supposed candidacy for barangay chairman of Malingao.

Sacdalan said he has directed the members of the Association of Barangay Captains in Midsayap to help the local police identify the killer of Dimalanes for immediate prosecution.

 

