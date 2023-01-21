  Saturday Jan, 21 2023 06:39:00 AM

Bangsamoro Business Congress recognizes Cotabato Light

Economic News • 21:45 PM Fri Jan 20, 2023
33
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

LOOK: Cotabato Light received a plaque of appreciation from the Bangsamoro Business Council for its partnership and continued support to the development of the Bangsamoro business community.

The plaque was received by Cotabato Light Managers, Engr. Arsenio Jovero III and Engr. Anthony Bueno during day 3 of the 1st Bangsamoro Business Congress held at Cotabato State University in Cotabato City, with a theme "Strengthening Partnerships Towards a Resilient Bangsamoro Economy".

 

May be an image of 2 people and people standing

May be an image of 1 person and indoor

