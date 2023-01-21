Bangsamoro Business Congress recognizes Cotabato Light

LOOK: Cotabato Light received a plaque of appreciation from the Bangsamoro Business Council for its partnership and continued support to the development of the Bangsamoro business community.

The plaque was received by Cotabato Light Managers, Engr. Arsenio Jovero III and Engr. Anthony Bueno during day 3 of the 1st Bangsamoro Business Congress held at Cotabato State University in Cotabato City, with a theme "Strengthening Partnerships Towards a Resilient Bangsamoro Economy".