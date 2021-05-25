Bangsamoro leaders, security sector vow to uphold peace, security in BARMM thru peace summit

COTABATO CITY - Bangsamoro Government leaders, together with security sector and other development partners, gathered Monday, May 24, to tackle the existing armed conflicts in certain areas of the region and its immediate resolution.

The Office of the Senior Minister Abdulraof Macacua and the Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG) spearheaded the conduct of the 1st Bangsamoro Peace and Security Summit for Sustainable Local Development, which aims to address the existing armed conflicts in SPMS Box and other adjoining areas in Maguindanao.

The SPMS Box is a collective name for the adjoining towns of Salibo, Pagatin, Mamasapano, and Shariff Aguak in Maguindanao, and is said to be a stronghold of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

The Summit was divided into seven (7) clusters, namely Local Governance, Religious Sector, Security Sector, Human Rights, Development Planning, Humanitarian Response and Civil Society Organizations, and cluster of Indigenous peoples.

MILG Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo laid down BARMM’s plan of action for peace, security and development and the Bangsamoro Community Resilience Framework:

a. To develop and implement an integrative and holistic approach to strengthen community resilience within the Bangsamoro Region.

b. To establish and facilitate an inclusive and culturally-sensitive process to effectively address natural and human induced disasters, including horizontal conflicts and pandemics.

c. To ensure convergence among different actors and stakeholders through coordination, collaboration, and capacity-building in relation to strengthening community resilience in Bangsamoro communities.

d. To ensure efficient and swift action/implementation through participatory, deliberation and sustainable approach.

“In the history of the region, we had a long history of conflict which is vertical. Essentially, the national government state forces against revolutionary organization. It’s a fight between those that are asserting the right to self-determination and the Philippine state apparatus but because of the peace agreement, we are done with that type of conflict,” Sinarimbo said.

“In the framing of actions and ways forward as discussed in the different clusters, the primary consideration is that the BIFF, Daula Islamiyah, ISIS and other inspired groups have earlier the declaration that they will not go for negotiation for the dialogue,” he added.

Meanwhile, LTC Homer A. Estolas of 6TH Infantry Division (6ID) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), representing Commanding Officer MGen Juvymax R. Uy, said that the Joint Task Force Central Security Policy fully supports the province of Maguindanao and the regional government of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in its endeavor for a peaceful and progressive province and region.

“Rest assured that the Joint Task Forces central do their part to mutual efforts in achieving peace and development in our province,” Estolas said.

He also gave updates on security concerns in Maguindanao and their current efforts on peace and security sector.

These include the support to the success of peace process, support developmental program and projects of the government, support BTF-ELAC, coordination with the LGUs to contribute on campaign against loose firearms, military operation against terrorist groups, continue community support program, sustain legal offensive, strengthen stakeholders and inter-agency engagements, sustain effective support to law enforcement agencies in eradicating criminalities and illegal drugs, and the Declaration of the Communists Terrorist Group (CTG), and Local Terrorist Group (LTG) as Persona Non Grata thru resolutions down to barangay level and publication of such declaration thru tarpaulins and print media.

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim pointed out that the Bangsamoro has been trapped on what is seemingly becoming an “endless loop of war”. He said, for the past four decades, the national government and the Moro Fronts entered peace agreements and procedures—“all in hopes of making life better in this part of the country.”

“We cannot keep pushing forward for a renewed region if we keep turning back to violence. As MILF Chairman and BARMM Chief Minister, I reiterate our support to make sure that the Bangsamoro becomes a haven of tranquility and optimism,” Ebrahim reiterate.

BARMM Senior Minister Abdulraof Macacua reiterated that the Bangsamoro Government ensures the necessary conditions for enduring peace and sustained socio-economic development suitable to the systems of life, needs, and aspirations of its people by providing services to communities, ensuring multi-stakeholders participation, and facilitating appropriate partnership.

“I believed that the government is in the right track […] let us sustain this trend to achieve the lasting peace, security, and development in the BARMM,” said Macacua.

Meanwhile, Bangsamoro Planning Development Authority (BPDA) Director General Atty. Mohajirin Ali presented its Rehabilitation and development framework for conflict-affected communities in Maguindanao.