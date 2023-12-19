Bangsamoro reenacts arrival of Shariff Kabunsuan in Mindanao

COTABATO CITY – About 100 big and small colorfully-decorated motor boats filled the country’s second largest river as the Bangsamoro people re-enacted today the arrival of Islamic missionary Shariff Kabunsuan to spread Islam in the island.

It also capped the weeklong festival to commemorate the arrival in Mindanao some 500 years ago of Arab-Malay missionary Shariff Kabunsuan of Johor who would spread Islam in the region and build the sultanate of Maguindanao.

Colorful tribal weaves covered the main boat that carried the Arab missionary followed by three or four more big boats and 55 other smaller ornament clad-boats.

People along the river banks of Rio Grande de Mindanao applauded as the colorful water crafts passed by during the annual parade dubbed “Guinakit fluvial parade.”

The festival is celebrated every 19th of December and the fluvial parade was named “Guinakit” which means “a convoy of boats” embellished with Muslim colorful textiles.

It arrived at the riverbank of what is now known as Barangay Kalanganan 2, the same spot where Shariff Kabunsuan disembarked about 500 years ago.

In today’s finale celebration, the boat that carried the Arab-Malay missionary continued its journey upstream to the Bangsamoro Ports Management Office in Barangay Poblacion 4.

This symbolic voyage was themed: “Honoring Traditions, Forging New Horizons."

Bangsamoro government Chief Minister Ahod “Kagi Murad” Balawag Ebrahim called on the Bangsamoro people not only to celebrate this rich history and cultural contributions but also draw inspiration from his commitment to peaceful missionary work and interfaith dialogue, guiding us toward unity and understanding.

“As this day offers an opportunity to reaffirm our dedication to preserving the unique Islamic identity of the Bangsamoro, across various sectors, let us come together to deepen our understanding of Shariff Kabunsuan's contributions and face the future with faith and confidence,” Ebrahim said in a statement.