Barangay councilman dead in South Cotabato ambush

Local News • 19:15 PM Sun Jun 12, 2022
John M. Unson
Roger Samling died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds. (From Polomolok municipal police)

KORONADAL CITY --- Gunmen killed a barangay official in an ambush in nearby Polomolok town in South Cotabato Sunday.

Roger Samling, an incumbent barangay councilor in Landan in Polomolok town, died on the spot from gunshot wounds sustained in the attack on Sunday morning.

He was on a motorcycle, en route to somewhere, when two men armed with pistols shot him repeatedly while motoring through a stretch of thoroughfare in Purok 1 in Barangay Polo in Polomolok town.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said noontime Sunday he has directed the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office and the Polomolok municipal force to cooperate in identifying the culprits for prosecution. 

