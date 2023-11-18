  Saturday Nov, 18 2023 02:12:36 PM

Barangay watchman, CAFGU member killed in BARMM gun attacks

Peace and Order • 11:30 AM Sat Nov 18, 2023
73
By: 
John Felix Unson
The Lamitan City community volunteer watchman Angelito Recanel Seblero succumbed to multiple bullet wounds. (From Karl Ignacio)

COTABATO CITY - A team leader of volunteer community watchmen and a member of a state paramilitary unit were killed in two ambush incidents on Friday in Basilan and in Maguindanao del Norte provinces, both in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Lt. Col. Arlan Delumpines, police chief of Lamitan City in Basilan, told reporters on Saturday that Angelito Recanel Seblero, 54, died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Delumpines said Seblero was a leader of the Civilian Volunteer Organization in Barangay Maloong in Lamitan City, who was supportive of the peacekeeping missions of the police and military in villages covered by the CVO team that he led.

Seblero was driving his tricycle, on his way home from somewhere, when he was shot by gunmen positioned along a stretch of the highway in Sitio Samson in Barangay Maloong San Jose in Lamitan City, killing him on the spot.

His attackers managed to escape before responding barangay tanods and personnel of the Lamitan CPS could reach the scene.

The fatal ambush of Seblero in Lamitan City preceded the gun attack, at about 7:00 p.m. Friday, in Barangay Semba in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte that resulted in the death of the ethnic Maguindanao Bhoong Gampong, a member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit under the Army’s 6th Infantry Division.

Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, chief of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station, said on Saturday morning that Gampong was riding his motorcycle when he was ambushed in Barangay Semba by gunmen who waited for him along the route.

Madin said Gampong, who sustained four bullet wounds in the upper torso, died at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center before midnight Friday.

Probers from the Datu Odin Sinsuat police are facing a blankwall on who could have killed Gampong, all at large.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PNP: 5 die, over 300 hurt in Mag 6.8-quake in South Mindanao

KORONADAL CITY – Police and disaster officials in the Soccsargen region have reported that at least five persons have been killed and hundreds were...

Barangay watchman, CAFGU member killed in BARMM gun attacks

COTABATO CITY - A team leader of volunteer community watchmen and a member of a state paramilitary unit were killed in two ambush incidents on Friday...

Bus, nasunog sa Pigcawayan, North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - KASALUKUYANG inaapula ng BFP Pigcawayan ang nasusunog na Mindanao Star Bus sa bahagi ng Barangay Panatan, Pigcawayan, North Cotabato...

CAFGU member, patay sa pamamaril sa Datu Odin Sinsuat

NAISUGOD pa sa pagamutan pero makalipas ang ilang oras ay binawian ng buhay ang isang kasapi ng CAA o CAFGU Active Auxiliary matapos pagbabarilin mag...

Cotabato trench, apektado ng lindol sa Sarangani

BAGAMAT SINABI ito ni PHIVOLCS Cotabato Head Engr. Rainier Amilbahar, posibleng ang malakas na lindol na naranasan kahapon sa Davao Occidental at mga...