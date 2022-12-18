BARMM business chamber leaders welcome Chinese traders’ intent to invest in the region

COTABATO CITY – Business leaders in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on Saturday welcomed the announcement of Chinese Consul General Li Lin that 500 traders eye the region as investment destination.

“This is a very welcome development,” said Atty. Ronald Torres-Dimacisil, president of Bangsamoro Business Chamber (BBC).

Director General Rosslaini Alonto-Sinarimbo of BARMM’s Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism (MTIT), has said the declining peace and order issues contributed in making the region investment destination.

The intent of Chinese traders to include BARMM in its investment maps is but fitting as the region hosts Bangsamoro Business Congress starting Dec. 17 to Dec. 19 in Cotabato City.

Sinarimbo said BARMM is determined, now implementing, programs that will increase the business qualifications of the region before the eyes of international traders.

“New investment would always mean new job opportunities for the locals,” Atty. Dimacisil said in the vernacular.

Atty. Dimacisil said BARMM is prioritizing “the improvement of our facilities and equipment by addressing water and electricity issues, peace and order, transportation and connectivity,” all vital in transforming the Bangsamoro region into at par with other administration regions in the country in business and economic development.

He announced that the Chinese traders are keen on putting up automotive manufacturing company in BARMM as well as Huawei mobile company.

Bai Sandra Siang-Basar, BBC secretary, said the business congress also aims to develop partnership between the business sectors, business leaders and technical experts in and outside the region.

In his visit to BARMM government on Wednesday last week for the turnover program of a state of the art fire truck to the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), Consul General Lin told BARMM officials of the traders' intention of bring in capital to help develop the region’s economy. With Consul General Lin were traders from China and Chinese trader doing business in Davao City. (FC)