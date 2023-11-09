BARMM commemorates 643rd Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Day

SIMUNUL, Tawi-Tawi – Officials from the local, regional, and national governments, and other stakeholders gathered here on Tuesday, November 7, to commemorate a significant historical event – the 643rd Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Day.



Sheikh Makhdum was an Arab trader and missionary who built the first-ever mosque in the Philippines, particularly in Simunul town of Tawi-Tawi, to propagate the Islamic faith in the country.



“His arrival not only brought Islam but also the message of inclusivity and respect for diversity, which remains relevant today,” said Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim in his message.



“His lessons of peace, knowledge, oneness, humanity, and compassion have echoed throughout time, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the Bangsamoro people,” he added.



On behalf of CM Ebrahim, Minister Abuamri Taddik of the Ministry of Trade, Investments, and Tourism (MTIT) personally joined the commemoration in Simunul.



Taddik thanked the national government for recognizing the importance of the Islamic faith to the Bangsamoro. The Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Mosque is highly significant not only to Bangsamoro People but also to the whole country as it is acknowledged as a National Historical Landmark by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.



Highlight of Tuesday’s activity was the unveiling of the historical marker of the mosque which was led by National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) Chairperson Emmanuel Franco Calairo and Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman.



"It is especially meaningful for me to be present here today as a Muslim Filipina to personally honor Sheikh Makhdum, whom we remember and thank for being the missionary who brought Islam to the Philippines, which led to the building of this first-ever mosque in the country," Sec. Pangandaman said.



Also part of the commemoration was the national government’s outreach program for school children. The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) accepted the school supplies during the symbolic handover, and then distributed them to identified primary school beneficiaries.

