BARMM cop chief condemns murder of Col. Balquin

COTABATO CITY – Brig. Gen. Arthur R Cabalona, regional director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), has condemned the “blatant act of violence that resulted to the killing of the Public Safety and Order Department Head and wounding of a PNP member in broad daylight” in the city Saturday.

Cabalona also appealed for help from anyone who witnessed the shooting to provide authorities of information that will help fast tract the investigation on the murder of retired Colonel Rolen Balquin, city public order and safety head.

“We appeal to whoever may have witnessed the incident to help our investigators identify the suspect for the proper resolution of this case,” Cabalona said.

Balquin, 60 years old, also former Cotabato City police director, was shot by lone gunman while he was about to alight from his service vehicle on Saturday in front of a milktea house along Sinsuat Avenue at past 9 a.m.

Wounded during the incident was his companion, an active PNP personnel assigned at the city PNP investigation unit.

They were invited accordingly to grace the opening of the TEAHOUSE when immediately, upon arrival at the said place, they were shot by a lone gunman in close proximity.

The suspect casually walked towards a waiting motorcycle and fled southbound.

In the afternoon at 1:30 PM of the same date, a case conference was conducted with CIDG-FU BAR, RIU, JTF Kutawato, and CCPO to discuss all possible angles of the incident.

“Our investigators are now waiting for the wounded PNP officer who just got out of the operating room for a stomach gunshot wound to get his statement and possible identity of the suspects,” Cabalona said, adding that other investigators are also backtracking the incident thru identified CCTV cameras for the possible identity of the suspects.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO0 found 10 pieces fired cartridge cases of caliber .45 at the crime scene, while three pieces fired bullets and one cartridge case of the same caliber were recovered inside the victims' vehicle.

Police are still determining the real motive of the attack.