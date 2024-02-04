BARMM execs: We are proud to be an integral part of PH

MANILA – Four governors from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) said the region is proud to assert its identity as an integral part of the Republic of the Philippines.

The statement was issued Friday, the same day BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim opposed calls for the separation of Mindanao.

Governors Yshmael Sali of Tawi-Tawi, Hajiman Hatama-Salliman of Basilan, Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. of Lanao del Sur, and Abdulraof Macacua of Maguindanao del Norte emphasized that the Bangsamoro people are “resolved not to regress but to forge ahead together as one indomitable force.”

The four officials said they are also committed to the full-scale development of their provinces and would pursue their vision of profound peace and prosperity in the region.

“We emphatically call upon everyone to maintain an unwavering focus and unity in safeguarding the hard-earned gains of peace, recognizing their indispensable role in driving economic development. Distractions are not an option, as the foundational elements for peace and prosperity are firmly established,” they said.

“This is an impassioned collective call to our constituents and the entire nation, urging steadfastness and unity to achieve our shared aspirations. The Bangsamoro People are resolved not to regress but to forge ahead together as one indomitable force, proudly celebrating our Bangsamoro identity as an integral part of the Philippine Republic.”

The four governors also assured their support for the Marcos administration.

They described the Bagong Pilipinas program as a “testament” to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s commitment to ensuring that the government's presence is felt throughout the country. (PNA)