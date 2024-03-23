BARMM to expand vaccination efforts to combat measles outbreak

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (BARMM) Ministry of Health (MOH) is taking decisive measures to prevent and combat the spread of the measles outbreak by expanding its vaccination activities throughout the region.



In a press conference held here on Thursday, March 21, 2024, the MOH announced its extensive vaccination activities starting in April, following the outbreak declaration. This initiative aims to ensure that many residents will have access to the measles vaccination, thus protecting them from this infectious disease.



“In response to the growing threat of the outbreak, MOH will undertake an expansion of vaccination activities in Bangsamoro communities to ensure a larger proportion of the Bangsamoro children is vaccinated against measles," said MOH Deputy Minister Dr. Zul Qarneyn Abas.



Measles is a serious and potentially dangerous virus that can spread rapidly in areas with low vaccination rates and poses a significant public health risk.



It can affect anyone but is most common in children and spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death.



As of January 1 to March 20, 2024, the MOH has recorded a total of 592 cases in the region. Of this record, 521 are unvaccinated, and 71 are vaccinated.



Lanao del Sur experienced the highest impact of the measles outbreak, with 220 cases, making up 37% of the region's total cases. Two of the fatalities were from said province, while the other one was from Sulu.



Abas urges Bangsamoro residents to ensure they are up to date on their measles vaccinations and remain vigilant to protect themselves and their families.



“We urge Bangsamoro parents to vaccinate their children against measles. This remains the most effective defense against the virus. By working with us, we can minimize the spread of this preventable disease,” Abas said.



MOH is also working closely with healthcare providers, schools, local partners, media, and other stakeholders to raise awareness of the importance of measles vaccination and prevent further transmission of the virus.



The health ministry emphasized that vaccination is a safe, halal, and proven method to prevent measles and its potentially serious consequences. (Johaira Sahidala/BIO)