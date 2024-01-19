BARMM gears up for inclusive elections with release of BEC Handbook

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government and Commission on Election (COMELEC) are taking a decisive step in fostering inclusive elections, following the launch of the comprehensive Bangsamoro Electoral Code (BEC) Handbook by the Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE) on Jan. 18, in this city.



The BEC handbook has been produced to serve as a guide and reference to equip election officials, voters, and concerned stakeholders to conduct inclusive and efficient elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).



"The information provided in this handbook will provide a clearer understanding to those confused, willing to learn, and especially, the people who need to learn about the Bangsamoro Electoral Code,” said Executive Director Ameen Andrew Alonto of the Bangsamoro Information Office (BIO).



Accordingly, the handbook was adopted by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) through Resolution No. 412, which calls on the BIO to develop an information, education, and communication campaign for the BARMM electorate on the provisions of the BEC.



“We, in the Bangsamoro Government, wanted to influence the Bangsamoro people to choose their leaders in the most Halal decision. We will use this manual as a reference to truly educate our voters about the Bangsamoro Electoral Code,” he added.



The BTA’s Rules and Committee, together with the BIO and stakeholders, contributed in crafting the handbook with inputs from various civil society organizations, media, and other concerned stakeholders.



“This handbook will be helpful to all of us as we carry out a vital role in providing public education and informing our people about BEC. It is our responsibility and obligation to advocate for and participate in the inclusive Bangsamoro Parliamentary Election in 2025,” said LENTE Executive Director Atty. Ona Caritos.



Brizza Rosales, LENTE Senior Program, presented the highlights of the handbook's content and structure, as well as its key features and user benefits.



Copies will be distributed to various institutions, government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and among others.



The handbook consists of 89 pages and of four parts: Legal Framework of the Parliamentary Form of Government in BARMM; Frequently Asked Questions on the Parliamentary Provisions; BARMM Electoral Process Illustrated; and Key Innovations Introduced in the Bangsamoro Electoral Code.



Meanwhile, BTA Member of Parliament Eddie Alih extended his heartfelt gratitude to the development partners and organizations behind the successful creation of this handbook.



"Your collaborative efforts highlight the significance we place on democratic governance and empowering people," Alih said during his acceptance speech.



"It represents our dedication to ensuring that the electoral process in the Bangsamoro is just, inclusive, and representative of the diverse voices that enrich our community," he added. (Johaira Sahidala/BIO)