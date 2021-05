COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Region inter-agency task force on COVID-19 today reported 44 new infections with Lanao del Sur and Marawi City registering 18 new cases.

Cotabato City coming in second place with 15 and Maguindano with 8.

The region now has a total of 5,695 infections with 628 active cases.

Death toll is at 217.