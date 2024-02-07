BARMM hikes private workers' daily wage

THE Ministry of Labor and Employment (MOLE) of the Bangsamoro Government and the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board signed and announced on Wednesday Wage Order No. 03, raising the daily wage of employees in the private sector in the region.

Muslimin Sema, MOLE minister, who chairs BARMM RTWPB, had signed the order in the presence of wage board members raising the daily wage for non-agriculture workers in Cotabato City from P341 to P361 (20 pesos hike).

For the agriculture sector, from P316 daily pay, it is now P336.

For the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi and cities of Marawi, Basilan and Lamitan, P336 is the new minimum daily wage for the non-agriculture sector from P316.00 (20 pesos increase).

For the agriculture sector in these areas, the new minimum wage is P326.

Minister Sema said in the BARMM’s Special Geographic Area (SGA), or the 63 villages in North Cotabato that are now part of BARMM, the minimum wage at P341.00 remains for the non-agriculture sector while P316.00 for the agriculture sector.

Jennifer S. Nor, senior labor employment officer of Bangsamoro RTWPB, said it was the third wage order since the creation of BARMM.

The Bangsamoro RTWPB members are Minister Sema as chairperson, Norlyn Odin and Jonathan Acosta representing the workers’ sector, lawyer Anwar Malang and Datu Haron Bandila Al Haj, management representatives, BARMM Trade and Industry Minister Abuhamri A. Taddik and Director General Engr. Mohajirin T. Ali of Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority, RTWPB vice chairpersons.

Before the RTWPB came up with the new wage order, Nor said “the board recognized the delicate balance between the needs of the workers and the sustainability of businesses” in the region.

“After considering all factors in determining minimum wage today, the board affirmed their commitment to strike a fair equilibrium, understanding that a just minimum wage not only supports workers but also stimulates economic growth,” the wage order said as read by Nor.

The wage order said the pay hike shall apply to all minimum wage earners in the private sector within BARMM “regardless of their designation, position or status and irrespective of methods by which their wages are paid.”

This wage order does not cover households or domestic helpers under RA 1061 or Batas Kasambahay and workers registered as barangay microbusiness enterprises.

It shall take effect 15 days after publication in a newspaper of general circulation in BARMM. (DQB)