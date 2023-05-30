BARMM, Poland Embassy set sights on agricultural investment for mutual growth

COTABATO CITY — In an effort to foster agricultural development, the Embassy of Poland, led by His Excellency Charge D' Affaires a.i. Mr. Jarosław Szczepankiewicz, met with the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR) Mohammad Yacob on May 19.

The purpose of this visit was to explore potential avenues for collaboration between the Polish Government and MAFAR, aimed at enhancing agricultural practices in the Bangsamoro region.

During the productive meeting, the Polish delegation and MAFAR representatives discussed a range of projects designed to uplift the lives of farmers, encompassing farming, processing, and logistical aspects.

Expressing his gratitude for the visit, Minister Yacob stated, “We would like to express our gratitude to the Embassy of Poland for visiting the BARMM region and choosing us to be your potential partner in agricultural development.”

The meeting saw the participation of key figures, including Miguel Santos, Business Development Manager of Polish Investment & Trade Agency PFR Group, Bartek Wasiewski, Head of Foreign Trade Office, Mariannie Lauban-Baunto, DAR SOCCSKSARGEN Regional Director, Mark Ryan Juanitas, CEO of One Mark Engineering Technologies, Christopher Juanitas, Project Manager, and Ela Barba, Management Associate. (Kasan Usop, Jr./BIO with reports from MAFAR)