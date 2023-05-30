  Tuesday May, 30 2023 02:03:28 PM

BARMM, Poland Embassy set sights on agricultural investment for mutual growth

AGRICULTURE • 11:30 AM Tue May 30, 2023
46
By: 
BIO-BARMM
MAFAR-BAMM Minister Mohammad Yacob (right) with Embassy of Poland. (Mafar photo)

COTABATO CITY — In an effort to foster agricultural development, the Embassy of Poland, led by His Excellency Charge D' Affaires a.i. Mr. Jarosław Szczepankiewicz, met with the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR) Mohammad Yacob on May 19.

The purpose of this visit was to explore potential avenues for collaboration between the Polish Government and MAFAR, aimed at enhancing agricultural practices in the Bangsamoro region.

During the productive meeting, the Polish delegation and MAFAR representatives discussed a range of projects designed to uplift the lives of farmers, encompassing farming, processing, and logistical aspects.

Expressing his gratitude for the visit, Minister Yacob stated, “We would like to express our gratitude to the Embassy of Poland for visiting the BARMM region and choosing us to be your potential partner in agricultural development.”

The meeting saw the participation of key figures, including Miguel Santos, Business Development Manager of Polish Investment & Trade Agency PFR Group, Bartek Wasiewski, Head of Foreign Trade Office, Mariannie Lauban-Baunto, DAR SOCCSKSARGEN Regional Director, Mark Ryan Juanitas, CEO of One Mark Engineering Technologies, Christopher Juanitas, Project Manager, and Ela Barba, Management Associate. (Kasan Usop, Jr./BIO with reports from MAFAR)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

2 village councilmen slain in separate gun attacks in MagSur, SulKud

  TACURONG CITY  – Two village councilmen were killed in separate gun attacks Monday and over the weekend in President Quirino,...

Gov. Adiong lauds PRO-BAR for prompt deployment of combat-ready cops to Marogong

MARAWI CITY - Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. told reporters Tuesday he is thankful to Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of PRO-BAR,...

BARMM, Poland Embassy set sights on agricultural investment for mutual growth

COTABATO CITY — In an effort to foster agricultural development, the Embassy of Poland, led by His Excellency Charge D' Affaires a.i. Mr. Jarosław...

Cotabato City schools division over-all champion in BARMMAA 2023

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato City Schools Division have captured the BARMMAA Meet 2023 over-chall championship trophy, besting 10 other divisions in...

BARMM cop chief visits Marogong, deploys more troops to protect civilians

PARANG, Maguindanao Norte  – More police forces have been deployed in Marogong and in nearby towns in Lanao del Sur to ensure the safety of...