BARMM ramps up military, police partnership over security threats

COTABATO CITY—Bangsamoro region's interior and local government Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo stated in a press briefing on Monday that Bangsamoro Government will further strengthen its cooperation with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to combat sporadic attacks in Maguindanao.

Sinarimbo said that a recommendation came out to create a “Joint-Operation Center” wherein AFP, PNP, International Monitoring Team (IMT), and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) will be working tightly to help control the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and other extremist groups lurking in the region.

He also mentioned that in his previous meeting with Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana and MGen Juvymax Uy of 6th Infantry Division (6ID), a suggestion to speed up the military operation came into play, especially in addressing few "hitches" between the partnership of MILF and military forces.

“Medyo mabagal po ito [military repositioning], kaya ang gusto ni Sec. Lorenzana ay bumilis iyong movement para iyong military operation ay talagang ma-enhance at maging maayos ang resulta ng partnership ng MILF at gobyerno,” Sinarimbo said.

[Military repositioning could be a bit slow, so what Sec. Lorenzana suggested is to speed up the movement to enhance the military operation and achieve a better partnership between the MILF and the national government.]

Moreover, Sinarimbo also brought up President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncement during his recent visit last May 11 at Camp Siongco in Awang Maguindanao, wherein he lamented the BIFF group for its vicious attacks and warned for a possible all-out military offensive if skirmishes continue.

“Kung di mareresolba ‘yong problema sa BIFF, talagang maglulunsad ng all-out na military offensive at 'yon ho ay kapangyarihan ng Pangulo. Ang ginagawa natin ngayon ay gamitin ang kapangyarihan ng regional government at iyong mga mekanismong napagkasunduan sa peace agreement para ma-enhance ang partnership at maresolba ang problema,” Sinarimbo claimed.

[If the problem with BIFF will remain unsolved, the President will possibly launch an all-out military offensive, as part of his power. What we are doing now is to use the power of the regional government and the mechanisms agreed within the peace agreement to enhance our partnership and solve the problem.]

Earlier on Monday’s event during the conduct of Bangsamoro 1st Peace and Security Summit, Sinarimbo announced and clarified that “BIFF, Dawlah Islamiyah as well as other ISIS-inspired groups have made a declaration that they will not go for a negotiation or dialogue.”

“We do not proceed from negotiations where the other parties have clearly rejected negotiations as an option,” he added.

To date, there are 197 former BIFF rebels who have returned to the fold of law and benefitted from the programs of MILG. They received cash and livelihood assistance and underwent training to acquire skills, including psychosocial intervention.

"Nakalatag na [rin] ‘ho 'yong livelihood package na para sa kanila na nakabase sa pangangailangan at skills level nila (worth Php100,000.00) at may kasamang pabahay program,” Sinarimbo said.

[The livelihood package for them was already laid down based on their needs and skills level (worth Php100,000.00) and with housing program.]

For this year, BARMM allocated a total of 250 slots of livelihood assistance for individuals who will also return to the fold of law, specifically from the provinces of Lanao del Sur and Sulu. (Bangsamoro Information Office)