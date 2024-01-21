BARMM's 5th founding anniversary kicks off, Kagi Murad leads activities

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim struck the gong, symbolizing the commencement of the weeklong celebration of the 5th Bangsamoro founding anniversary on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at the Office of the Chief Minister (OCM) Grounds, Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City.

He urged the Bangsamoro people to unite, emphasizing the importance of collectively moving forward with enthusiasm and resolve. He highlighted the need for fostering mutual understanding, peaceful co-existence, and envisioning a shared future in the Bangsamoro.

“Let this day serve as a reminder to all of us that the path to peace and autonomy demanded several decades of persistent struggle and sacrifices, especially of the Bangsamoro Mujahideen and those who devoted themselves in ensuring the necessary conditions for enduring peace and socio-economic development in the Autonomous Region,” the Chief Minister said.