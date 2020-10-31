  Saturday Oct, 31 2020 09:10:29 AM

Basilan peace activist now BARMM local gov’t deputy minister

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 05:30 AM Sat Oct 31, 2020
John M. Unson
Juni Rasheid Ilimin hails from Tipo-Tipo, Basilan. (FB image)

COTABATO CITY --- The island province of Basilan is now amply represented in the local government ministry of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, senior BARMM officials said Saturday.

Juni Rasheid Ilimin, an ethnic Yakan from Tipo-Tipo town in Basilan, was appointed this week as deputy minister of BARMM’s Ministry of Interior and Local Government, according to senior regional officials.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo is the local government minister of BARMM who is also overseeing the operation of the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READI), which is in the forefront of the regional government’s disaster and calamity response efforts and its war on COVID-19.

Ilimin had served as an appointed member of the Regional Legislative Assembly of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and, subsequently, as ARMM’s assistant local government secretary then.

Ilimin is chairperson of the Basilan People’s Council that actively campaigned for the ratification of BARMM’s charter, the Bangsamoro Organic Law, or BOL, during a plebiscite in early 2019.

The approval of the BOL via the plebiscite by residents of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and voters in more than 60 barangays in North Cotabato under Region 12 paved the way for the replacement of ARMM with BARMM.

 

