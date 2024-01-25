BFP-BARMM trains Cotabato Light workers on fire prevention, life saving strategies

The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) employees have successfully completed the two-day comprehensive Fire Brigade training program for our dedicated employees, in collaboration with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Musolim Mindanao (BARMM)

“Our team is now equipped with the knowledge and skills to respond swiftly and effectively to fire emergencies. Safety is our top priority, and this training ensures that we are well-prepared to handle any situation that may arise, the Cotabato Light said in a statement.

“We're grateful for the partnership with the Bureau of Fire Protection. Their expertise has been instrumental in elevating our team's preparedness, reinforcing the importance of collaboration between the private sector and public services,” it added.

The training empowers Cotabato Light employees to take an active role in ensuring a safe working environment.

The knowledge gained is not just for the workplace but can also be applied to everyday life, fostering a culture of safety and responsibility.

“A huge shoutout to our dedicated employees and the Bureau of Fire Protection for their hard work and dedication to making safety a priority,” the power firm said.

“The successful completion of the Fire Brigade training is a testament to our dedication to the safety and well-being of our employees and the communities in which we operate. We believe that a well-prepared workforce is crucial in creating a secure environment for everyone," President and COO Valentin S. Saludes III said in a statement.

This milestone achievement reflects the company's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its workforce and the community at large, Saludes added.