Bills to upgrade Siasi hospital, create Bongo health facility filed in BTA

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro lawmakers are championing two hospital bills aimed at improving healthcare services in the provinces of Sulu and Maguindanao del Norte.

The first of these bills, BTA Bill No. 264, or the Siasi District Hospital Standardization Act of 2023, proposes to standardize the bed capacity of the Siasi District Hospital (SDH) in Sulu, elevating it from 25 to 50 beds.

The proposed increase aims to address the healthcare needs of the growing population in the municipality of Siasi, currently standing at approximately 80,000.

Despite the approval of a bed increase under Republic Act No. 7195 in 1992, SDH has operated as a level I facility with 25 beds for the last 58 years.

The bill seeks to address the growing population’s healthcare needs, ensuring that the SDH can adequately serve and accommodate patients as the population continues to increase.

The hospital’s remote position, separated by sea from the provincial hospital in Jolo, makes transportation difficult, particularly during bad weather.

The authors of the bill emphasize that additional bed capacity will improve access to medical and healthcare services not just for Siasi residents but also for neighboring municipalities and islands in northern Tawi-Tawi.

Moreover, the bill outlines plans for upgrading professional healthcare services and facilities at SDH to align with the expanded bed capacity, ensuring residents receive improved and effective medical care.

Said bill is authored by MPs Hamid U. Malik, Nurredha I. Misuari, Deputy Speaker Abdulkarim T. Misuari, Tarhata M. Maglangit, Amilbahar S. Mawallil, Atty. Rasol Y. Mitmog, Dr. Hashemi N. Dilangalen, Albakil D. Jikiri, Romeo K. Sema, Muslimin A. Jakilan, Dr. Kadil M. Sinolinding, Adzfar H. Usman, Denmartin A. Kahalan, Atty. Randolph C. Parcasio, and Abdulazis M. Amenoden.

Meanwhile, BTA Bill No. 269, or Bongo Community Hospital of 2024, principally authored by MPs Dr. Kadil M. Sinolinding Jr. and Suwaib L. Oranon, seeks to establish a 10-bed infirmary hospital on Bongo Island in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte, to be named Bongo Community Hospital (BCH).

Bongo Island, nearly 20 kilometers away from Barangay Poblacion in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte, requires residents to cross the sea to access medical services.

The absence of a local hospital has posed health risks, as evident during the cholera outbreak in 2013.

The proposed BCH aims to reduce morbidity, lower mortality rates, and cut medical expenses.

Both bills specify that the hospitals’ operations will adhere to the Universal Health Care (UCH) Program under Republic Act No. 11223.

The Ministry of Health will oversee the administration of both hospitals, providing the necessary funds to support the standardization of bed capacity, facility upgrades, construction, and other essential requirements.

The second bill is co-authored by MPs Akmad I. Abas, Mudjib C. Abu, Mosber E. Alauddin, Ibrahim D. Ali, Mohammad Kelie U. Antao, Dan S. Asnawie, Abdullah E . Gayak, Tawakal B . Midtimbang, Abdulwahab M. Pak, Ali O. Salik, and Bassir D. Utto.