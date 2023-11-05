  Sunday Nov, 05 2023 04:00:51 PM

Broadcaster gunned down in Misamis Occidental

TIMRA Reports • 13:00 PM Sun Nov 5, 2023
By: 
Neptalie Batolenio/Newsline Philippines, special to ndbcnews.com.ph
Radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon known as “Johnny Walker”

DAVAO CITY— An independent community radio broadcaster was killed inside his booth at about 5:35 in the morning today Purok 2, Brgy. Don Bernardo A. Neri, Calamba, Misamis Occidental.

Calamba police identified the broadcaster as Juan Jumalon known as “Johnny Walker”. The broadcaster was holding his broadcast inside a room in his residence when the incident happened.

Police reports indicate that Jumalon was having a radio program on Gold FM 94.7 Calamba when the lone gunman who pretended to have an urgent announcement to enter the announcer’s booth but without any provocation he shoot the victim.

The killing was caught on a video, it showed Jumalon was still greeting his listeners when two gunshots were heard, which was followed by silence. The video also showed that a hand pulled his necklace after he was gunned down.

Before the killing, the victim was apparently looking at someone outside the announcer’s booth.

The victim was taken to the Calamba District Hospital but the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Jumalon was known to be fearless in his commentaries.

Calamba police are still investigating the motive of the killing and the person behind the attack.

