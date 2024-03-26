Businesswoman in Kidapawan City shot dead

COTABATO CITY --- Two men riding a motorcycle together shot dead a businesswoman at a busy street in Kidapawan City in North Cotabato province on Saturday morning.

The provincial police office and the Police Regional Office-12, said in an initial report on Sunday that the hardware store owner Aramae Diongson Bayhon had just disembarked from her Toyota Land Cruiser that she parked along Alim Street in Kidapawan City when one of her attackers shot her as they got close.

Her attackers immediately motored away after Bayhon, a resident of the nearby Makilala town in North Cotabato where she also operates a motorcycle shop, slumped on the concrete pavement.

Bayhon succumbed to bullet wounds while at a hospital where emergency responders and members of the Kidapawan City police force rushed her for treatment.

Col. Gilbert Tuzon, provincial police director, told reporters on Sunday that investigators and intelligence agents in the Kidapawan City Police Office and in the Makilala Police Station are cooperating in identifying the killers of Bayhon for them to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of law.