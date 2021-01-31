CAFGU hurt in Maguindanao grenade attack

At about 1:40pm of January 30, 2021, PNP personnel of this MPS led by PMAJOR OLEGARIO B. SALVADOR, JR., COP immediately responded to the incident re: Granade Throwing Explosion occurred at about 1:30PM of the same day, particularly at Lining Detachment, 1st Mech BN, PA, Barangay Labu-Labu Mother, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao.

Police said the grenade may have been lobbed from the highway by still unidentified men.

The explosion slightly injured CAFGU Joey Reyes.