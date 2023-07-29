Caritas Philippines appeals aid for typhoon-hit areas

The Caritas Philippines, the Church’s social action arm, launched an appeal on Thursday to help relief efforts in typhoon-hit areas of the country.

Authorities said typhoon “Egay” brought widespread flooding and landslides to several parts of the country on Wednesday, leaving at least five people feared dead.

The Office of Civil Defense reported that approximately 44,356 families or 180,439 individuals have been affected in the regions of Ilocos, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Soccsksargen.

As of yesterday, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) recorded 58 flooded areas in at least five regions and 16 incidents of rain-induced landslides.

The typhoon made landfall in Aparri town, Cagayan province, with maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, the president of the national Caritas, encouraged the dioceses spared by the typhoon to send emergency relief to storm-stricken areas, particularly in northern Luzon.

“They will be needing food, shelter materials, water, medicine, and other emergency supplies. Affected communities will also be needing our prayers,” Bagaforo said.

On the other hand, the humanitarian agency said it has already activated its quick reaction teams to conduct an initial assessment of the impacts of the typhoon.

“The social action centers of affected dioceses are urged to send updates and situational reports to Caritas Philippines,” it said.

“We need close coordination with the diocesan Social Action Centers to immediately identify the needs of affected communities,” it added.

For donations, these are Caritas Philippines’ donation details:

Euro

Acct. Name: CBCP Caritas Filipinas Foundation, Inc.

Account No.: 632-2-632-00293-3

Bank: Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company

SWIFT Code: MBTCPHMM

US Dollar

Acct. Name: CBCP Caritas Filipinas Foundation, Inc.

Account No.: 632-2-632-60023-7

Bank: Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company

SWIFT Code: MBTCPHMM

Philippine Peso

Acct. Name: CBCP Caritas Filipinas Foundation, Inc.

Account No.: 632-7-632-02788-1

Bank: Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company

SWIFT Code: MBTCPHMM