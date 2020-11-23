Catamco wants transport sectors consulted on proposed hybrid electric train

KIDAPAWAN CITY – North Cotabato Gov. Nancy A. Catamco today ordered a series of consultations with the transport sectors and the public in general on the proposed operation of Hybrid Electric Road Train (HERT) in the province.

“I want all voices heard on this,” Catamco said during the coordinative meeting Monday of HERT Task Force.

HERT Task Force is composed of representatives from Department of Science and Technology (DOST-XII), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-XII), North Ctoabato Provincial Planning Development and Coordinating Office, Provincial Engineering Office as well as other sectors.

Catamco directed HERT TF to focus on the financial and technical requirements, manpower and Management, operation and maintenance, road requirement and its effect other players of the transportation sector in the province.

"We will not make other players of the transport sectors insignificant with this development, especially the jeepney and tricycle drivers and operators, we need good planning,” Catamco stressed.

“We need to listen to transportation stakeholders to ensure they will not be severely affected by this project,” she said, adding that a representative from the transportation sector should be a member of HERT Task Force.

Catamco assured the public that she will not push for the operation of HERT in North Cotabato “if it is not yet feasible at this time.”

“That is why we need further studies, feasibility studies and consultation with those who will benefit from this modern mode of transportation,” Catamco, who always consults the people who elected her on matters of provincial interests, said.

In the meeting, the DPWH representative presented the proposed train route and the designated lane for its operation.

Also in attendance via zoom inter-face were technical engineers of DOST-central office who also presented the benefits of having HERT to peoples’ movement, economy and transportation of the province. (ESTHER ROQUE)