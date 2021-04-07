  Wednesday Apr, 07 2021 10:46:15 PM

CCSPC now Cotabato State University

Local News • 12:30 PM Wed Apr 7, 2021
40
By: 
Press Release

COTABATO CITY - Former Maguindanao 1st district Rep. Bai Sandra Sema announced Tuesday that the Cotabato City State Polytechnic College (CCSPC) is now Cotabato State University.

While still in office, Rep. Sema authored a bill in Congress for the conversion of CCSPC into a university.

"As educator I see this University producing more leaders like Congressman Salipada Pendatun, Congressman Mike Mastura, City Mayor Muslimin Sema, BARMM ICM Ahod Ebrahim and others," Sema said in her FB posts.

CCSPC current president Dr Sema G. Dilna becomes the first CSU president.

May be an image of text that says 'COTABATO STATE'

Photo courtesy of Alma Sendad-Kato

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC BIDA BALITA (April 7, 2021)

HEADLINES: 1.  32 MGA COVID-19 POSITIVE, gumaling sa Region 12 2.  PAGKASAWI ng 2 barangay officials sa Matalam, North Cotabato,...

Girl, 10, dies while toying 12-gauge shotgun that accidentally goes off

KORONADAL CITY - Patay ang isang 10 taong gulang na babae matapos aksidenteng mabaril ng nakakabatang kapatid sa kanilang bahay sa Lutayan, Sultan...

Maguindanao LGU surrendered loose firearms to 602nd Army brigade

CAMP LUCERO, Carmen, Cotabato – Three M14 rifles, two M1 Garand rifles, and two M1 Carbine rifles were presented and turned over by the Local...

Army destroys 48 recovered NPA IEDs in NoCot

MAKILALA, North Cotabato – The Army’s 39th Infantry Battalion (39IB) here destroyed 48 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) recovered from its...

2 terror group members slain in SoCot clash

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Two alleged members of a local terrorist group, one of them reportedly acting as a finance officer, were killed in an...