CCSPC now Cotabato State University

COTABATO CITY - Former Maguindanao 1st district Rep. Bai Sandra Sema announced Tuesday that the Cotabato City State Polytechnic College (CCSPC) is now Cotabato State University.

While still in office, Rep. Sema authored a bill in Congress for the conversion of CCSPC into a university.

"As educator I see this University producing more leaders like Congressman Salipada Pendatun, Congressman Mike Mastura, City Mayor Muslimin Sema, BARMM ICM Ahod Ebrahim and others," Sema said in her FB posts.

CCSPC current president Dr Sema G. Dilna becomes the first CSU president.

Photo courtesy of Alma Sendad-Kato