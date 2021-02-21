  Sunday Feb, 21 2021 12:46:32 AM

Cebu archbishop tests positive for Covid-19

Church • 20:15 PM Sat Feb 20, 2021
26
By: 
CBCP
Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma presides over the Ash Wednesday mass with the members of the archbishop’s residence household in Cebu City on Feb. 17, 2021. SCREENSHOT/CACSC

Archbishop Jose Palma of Cebu has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, making him the seventh Filipino prelate to contract the disease.

The archdiocese made the announcement on Friday following confirmation from swab and laboratory results.

Monsignor Joseph Tan, spokesman of the archdiocese, said that Palma is now under the medical care at the Perpetual Succour Hospital in Cebu.

“The archbishop remains in a stable condition. Let us all pray for his steady and speedy recovery,” Tan said.

Palma was last publicly seen during a private Ash Wednesday service, which was live streamed from his residence’s chapel.

“The people who have been in close contact with the Archbishop have also been informed about the matter,” Tan added.

The 70-year old archbishop contracted the virus as the archdiocese is busy preparing for the 500th year commemoration of the first baptism in the Philippines set to be held on April 14.

The event will also launch the archdiocese’s quincentennial celebration of Christianity in the country.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cebu archbishop tests positive for Covid-19

Archbishop Jose Palma of Cebu has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, making him the seventh Filipino prelate to contract the disease. The...

Binata patay sa pambu-bugbog sa Koronadal City

Hustisya ang pinagsisigawan ni Robert Aventura, ama ng nasawing binatilyo sa pambubugbog sa may Balmores St. Brgy. GPS, Koronadal City noong madaling...

BARMM gets more anti-COVID-19 equipment from foreign benefactors

COTABATO CITY ---- The New Zealand Embassy has donated 35 biosafety refrigerators to the Bangsamoro regional government to boost its anti-COVID-19...

Palayan sa Talunan, North Cotabato, sinira ng malakas na hangin

TULUNAN, COTABATO- Halos dalawang libong hektaryang palayan sa Tulunan, North Cotabato ang pinapada ng malalakas na hangin at lubog sa tubig baha...

UN remains committed to success of Bangsamoro transition – UN rep

COTABATO CITY — A United Nations (UN) representative who visited the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament confirmed on Wednesday,...