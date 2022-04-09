  Saturday Apr, 09 2022 07:03:41 PM

Church asks faithful to maintain health protocols this Holy Week

HEALTH • 09:00 AM Sat Apr 9, 2022
25
By: 
CBCP

MANILA - A top official in the Catholic Church has called to maintain health protocols as Catholics are expected to flock to churches on Holy Week.

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), said that Covid-19 remains a serious threat.

“Even though the pandemic has subsided, let us not let our guard down. Let us continue following the health protocols so that we can finally defeat this pandemic,” David told Radio Veritas on Friday.

“We must continue wearing face masks and observe physical distance as a way to care for one another,” he said.

The Kalookan bishop’s statement comes after the health department appealed to churches to reconsider the holding of some Holy Week traditions such as “pahalik”.

The agency said such religious practices may result in the transmission of the virus and a subsequent surge in cases.

The CBCP head also reiterated the Church’s stand against self-flagellation.

“Until now, we discourage people from doing those practices as there are other ways to sacrifice or do penitence,” David said.

“The most important way of penitence is to do charity, especially for the poor,” he added.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Saturday of the Fifth Week of Lent

Saturday of the Fifth Week of Lent Reading I Ez 37:21-28 Thus says the Lord GOD: I will take the children of Israel from among the nations to...

Church asks faithful to maintain health protocols this Holy Week

MANILA - A top official in the Catholic Church has called to maintain health protocols as Catholics are expected to flock to churches on Holy Week...

Power outages in Magelco’s franchise area postponed during Ramadhan

COTABATO CITY - On 24 March 2022, MAGELCO implemented power curtailment with the power availability of an average of four (4) hours a day per...

BARMM intervenes on MAGELCO power outage issue

COTABATO CITY — In its bid to protect the consumers and business owners, the Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Trade, Investments, and Tourism (...

Ambush incidents rock Cotabato City, Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY --- A popular lawyer survived an ambush here Thursday but a campaigner of the political party of the Moro Islamic Liberation working...