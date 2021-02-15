CIDG-BAR starts probe on murder of Malabang market administrator
By:
John M. Unson
LANAO DEL SUR --- Personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (CIDG-BAR) started probing Sunday on the fatal ambush last week in Malabang, Lanao del Sur of Rauf Malawani, market administrator in the municipality.
The victim was a maternal uncle of the first-termer Malabang Mayor Tomas Macapodi, whose clan and political supporters have decided to let the CIDG-BAR identify the culprits for prosecution.
Relatives of Malawani are convinced he was murdered to drag them into a “rido,” which means clan war in the Maranao language, to derail the mayor’s bid for a second term during the 2022 local elections.
The neophyte Mayor Macapodi, a known idealist, is now popular for his having introduced reforms in local governance, now gaining results never before seen by residents of Malabang.
Senior members of Malabang’s peace and order council and the local disaster risk reduction and management council told reporters Sunday they are thankful to the CIDG-BAR for responding promptly to their request for intervention.