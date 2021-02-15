CIDG-BAR starts probe on murder of Malabang market administrator

LANAO DEL SUR --- Personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (CIDG-BAR) started probing Sunday on the fatal ambush last week in Malabang, Lanao del Sur of Rauf Malawani, market administrator in the municipality.

The victim was a maternal uncle of the first-termer Malabang Mayor Tomas Macapodi, whose clan and political supporters have decided to let the CIDG-BAR identify the culprits for prosecution.

Relatives of Malawani are convinced he was murdered to drag them into a “rido,” which means clan war in the Maranao language, to derail the mayor’s bid for a second term during the 2022 local elections.

The neophyte Mayor Macapodi, a known idealist, is now popular for his having introduced reforms in local governance, now gaining results never before seen by residents of Malabang.