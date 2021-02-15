  Monday Feb, 15 2021 02:31:15 AM

CIDG-BAR starts probe on murder of Malabang market administrator

Breaking News • 20:15 PM Sun Feb 14, 2021
26
By: 
John M. Unson
Members of CIDG-BAR inspect the bullet-riddled car of ambush fatality Rauf Malawani. (John Unson)
LANAO DEL SUR --- Personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (CIDG-BAR) started probing Sunday on the fatal ambush last week in Malabang, Lanao del Sur of Rauf Malawani, market administrator in the municipality.
 
The victim was a maternal uncle of the first-termer Malabang Mayor Tomas Macapodi, whose clan and political supporters have decided to let the CIDG-BAR identify the culprits for prosecution.
 
Relatives of Malawani are convinced he was murdered to drag them into a “rido,” which means clan war in the Maranao language, to derail the mayor’s bid for a second term during the 2022 local elections.
 
The neophyte Mayor Macapodi, a known idealist, is now popular for his having introduced reforms in local governance, now gaining results never before seen by residents of Malabang.
 
Senior members of Malabang’s peace and order council and the local disaster risk reduction and management council told reporters Sunday they are thankful to the CIDG-BAR for responding promptly to their request for intervention.
 
 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

CIDG-BAR starts probe on murder of Malabang market administrator

LANAO DEL SUR --- Personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (CIDG-BAR) started probing Sunday on the...

Tawi-Tawi residents yield more unlicensed firearms

COTABATO CITY --- Residents of Sitangkai island town in Tawi-Tawi turned over to the military eight more unlicensed firearms over the weekend. The...

More Koronadal City inmates test positive for COVID-19

KORONADAL CITY – Thirty-three more inmates of the police detention facility here have tested positive for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19),...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb. 13, 2021)

NEWSCAST HEADLINES: 1. Presyo ng bulaklak sa Kidapawan, tumaas isang araw bago ang Valentine’s Day. 2.  UPANG MATIGIL ANG FISH KILL,...

Presyo ng bulaklak, doble bago ang Valentine's Day sa North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – Bumaba ang kita ng ilang flower vendors sa Kidapawan City ngayong Valentine’s Day kung ikukumpara noong nakaarang taon dahil...