Cloudy skies, light rains across PH due to ‘amihan,’ easterlies

WEATHER • 08:30 AM Sat Feb 10, 2024
PNA

MANILA – The northeast monsoon or “amihan” and the easterlies will bring cloudy skies and light rains across the country on Chinese New Year’s Day.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast cloudy skies with light rains over Batanes and Cagayan due to the northeast monsoon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will prevail over the Ilocos, Cordillera, and Central Luzon regions, along with the rest of Cagayan Valley, also due to the “amihan.”

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow over Northern Luzon, with moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate, with slight to moderate seas.

