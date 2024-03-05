  Tuesday Mar, 05 2024 02:53:06 PM

CM Ebrahim lauds Bangsamoro's resilience in pursuit of peace

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 13:00 PM Tue Mar 5, 2024
Johamin Inok/BIO
Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim emphasized the resilience of the Bangsamoro community as he recalled those trials that paved the way for the peace process.
 
During the kickoff ceremony of Bangsamoro History Month (BHM) On March 1, 2024, Ebrahim said amidst the hardships and adversities, his constituency has demonstrated remarkable resilience.
 
“Despite the pain of our past, with thousands of lives lost, property destroyed, and our identity trampled, we remain resilient, steadfast, and faithful that the nation of Muhammad (SAW) will never succumb to oppression or injustice," Ebrahim said.
 
CM Ebrahim also stated that the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) homeland’s hard-earned triumphs were obtained through surpassing countless challenges which resulted in its people’s persistence.
 
“This month bears witness to events that have not only inspired us to fight for our rights but have also fortified our resilience and resolve in the face of adversity,” he highlighted.
 
Shaping the BARMM’s right to self-determination today, the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) was among the historical events Ebrahim highlighted.
 
The CAB, which will be commemorated for its aluminum anniversary this March 27, is a landmark achievement that concluded 17 years of negotiations and the final peace accord between the Government of the Philippines (GPH) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) that halted decades-long armed conflict between the parties, leading to long-lasting peace in the region.
 
“This agreement, recognizing the justness and legitimacy of our cause, empowers the Bangsamoro people to chart their own political future,” Ebrahim stressed.
 
He urged the Bangsamoro citizens to renew their commitment to building a brighter future for the region, rooted in their shared heritage, and strengthening their enduring morale.
 
Spearheaded by the Ministry of Public Order and Safety (MPOS) at Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex (SKCC) in this city, the BHM is under the 2021 Proclamation No. 001 of CM Ebrahim, which declares every March as the Bangsamoro History Month to commemorate the heroic history of the Bangsamoro struggle and its successful gains through the peace process.
 
This year’s celebration carries the theme, “Commemorating the history for a stronger, enduring, and resilient Bangsamoro.” 

