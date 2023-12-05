CM Ebrahim leads high-level delegation to assess needs, offer support to MSU blast victims

MARAWI CITY — Following the recent bombing incident at Mindanao State University (MSU)-Marawi, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, has taken proactive steps to personally assess the needs of victims and provide immediate financial assistance.



On Monday, Dec. 4, CM Ebrahim, accompanied by key officials from the national government, met with victims and local authorities to discuss interventions and ensure justice for those affected.



During the morning session, Chief Minister Ebrahim sat with Lanao del Sur Provincial Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr., MSU-Marawi's former president and incumbent director of National Intelligence Coordinating Agency of the Philippines Ricardo de Leon, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Romeo Saturnino Brawner Jr., several members of the Bangsamoro Parliament, and members of the Philippine National Police to revisit the incident and discuss the interventions already given to the victims.



With the security forces around, the cohort concluded the meeting with similar goals — giving interventions and seeking justice for the victims.



Chief Minister Ebrahim emphasized the BARMM Government's commitment to aiding the victims, stating, "The BARMM Government is ready for whatever help that we can provide."



He further explained, "Through the Ministry of Health (MOH), we will shoulder all their medical expenses. The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) is also here to offer any social assistance. The Members of Parliament (MPs) present will extend aid to the patients here."



In the afternoon, the delegation, including Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Secretary Carlito G. Galvez, Jr., visited patients at the MSU Infirmary and Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC). A meeting with APMC's management, led by Medical Center Chief II Dr. Shalimar Sani-Rakiin, provided an overview of the hospital's response to the incident.



APMC reported that since the incident, they have treated a total of 49 patients, with 6 currently admitted and 41 discharged. The casualties amounted to 4, with 3 pronounced dead on the spot and 1 declared dead on arrival.



Dr. Sani-Rakiin acknowledged the prompt response of the Bangsamoro Government and the Provincial Local Government Unit of Lanao del Sur in addressing emergency needs.



She stated, "Governor Adiong personally talked to the victims to know all the immediate assistance they need. On the same day, MSSD also handed over cash assistance to the victims and hot meals since most of the watchers came with no money or food on hand."



“Last night, we received 25 bags of blood. Just timely because we were giving blood to our patients and some medical supplies are from the Ministry of Health,” she added.



On Dec. 3, MSSD extended P25,000 financial aid to each of the six victims still admitted at APMC. Additionally, in the MSU infirmary, three patients received P5,000 each for transportation, and 14 patients were granted P2,000 for medical needs. On Dec. 4, MSSD provided P50,000 worth of burial assistance to each of the families of the four deceased victims. OPAPRU Sec. Galvez and MP Baileng Mantawil also extended financial support to the patients.