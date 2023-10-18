Comelec BARMM issues reminds to aspirants as campaign begins Thursday

COTABATO CITY - As the campaign period begins Thursday, Oct 19, the Commission on Elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) reminded candidates for Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections to religiously abide by election laws.

Nagpaalala si Comelec BARMM Regional Director Atty. Ray Sumalipao sa mga kandidato at kanilang mga supporters sa mga dapat at hindi dapat gawin sa panahon ng pangangampanya.

Specifically, Sumalipao reminded candidates for village chair, council members, and youth council chair and members about sizes of tarpaulin and propaganda materials that they can use to promote themselves.

"Yung mga flyers dapat 8.5 by 14 inches, posters or tarpaulins ay 2 feet by 3 feet, at banners or streamers ay 3 feet by 8 feet," Sumalipao said.

Bawal ang pamimigay ng T-shirts, bags, ballers, at iba pang bagay tulad ng pagkain at inumin kapag nangangampanya.

Kahit piso ang halaga, sinabi ni Atty. Sumalipao na bawal ito dahil pwede itong ituring na vote buying.

"Kahit piso ang value ay bawal, seryoso tayo sa pag-monitor ng vote buying at may binuong Kontra Bigay Committee sa lahat ng lugar sa Pilipinas kaya panawagan natin sa mga mamamayan na makipagtulungan, isumbong niyo at i-picture para maimbestigahan natin."

Sumalipao clarified that even if a candidate wins, he can be disqualified if proven to have violated election laws.