Cops hunt down attackers of SK university staff worker

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat – Police authorities here are hunting down two persons of interest in the killing of a staff worker of a state university whose body was found along Ala River Wednesday.

Police said Daryll Imperio, 44, resident of Barangay Kalawag 2, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat positively confirmed that the victim was his brother, Jonji Imperio, 42, single and employee of Sultan Kudarat State University (SKSU)

Lt. Colonel Julius Malcontento, Isulan municipal police station, said the victim had stab wounds on the head and neck and was found floating along Alah River in the borders of Barangay Biwang, Bagumbayan and Barangay Dansuli, Isulan, both in Sultan Kudarat.

Farmers found the victim at about 8:30 a.m.

“A kitchen knife was recovered near the site where the victim was found,” Malcontento said.

Investigation continues to determine the motive and identities of the attackers. The SKSU management condemned the attack against Imperio, a staff of the Graduate School department.

“The entire SKSU community joins together in heartfelt prayers for the repose of his soul, for the pursuit of justice, and for comfort and solace to be granted to his bereaved family,” the SKSU statement said.