  Sunday Jan, 28 2024 03:06:51 PM

Cops plant 10,000 tree seedlings in BARMM provinces

Climate Change/Environment • 13:45 PM Sun Jan 28, 2024
54
By: 
John Felix Unson
The simultaneous tree planting activities by police personnel in the six Bangsamoro provinces on Friday was assisted by the region’s environment and natural resources ministry. (From PRO-BAR

COTABATO CITY - Police personnel in six provinces of the Bangsamoro region simultaneously planted on Friday some 10,000 forest and fruit tree seedlings in open fields in support of the government’s environment-protection thrusts.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, led the tree planting activities around their headquarters in Camp SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

Radio reports here and in nearby cities on Saturday morning stated that the provincial police directors in Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi also led their subordinates in planting tree seedlings in denuded areas in the six provinces that comprise the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“This activity is part of the Makakalikasan Program of the Philippine National Police," Nobleza told reporters via Viber message on Saturday morning.

He said PRO-BAR is thankful to the Ministry of the Environment, Natural Resources and Energy-BARMM for supporting the PNP’s reforestation initiatives in BARMM. 

MENRE-BARMM officials told reporters here on Saturday that no fewer than 10,000 forest and fruit tree seedlings were planted by members of the PNP in different provinces in the autonomous region last Friday.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cops plant 10,000 tree seedlings in BARMM provinces

COTABATO CITY - Police personnel in six provinces of the Bangsamoro region simultaneously planted on Friday some 10,000 forest and fruit tree...

MSSD turns over over P50-M worth of checks to Mercury Drug, CRMC, eye clinic, orphanage for health needs of indigent Bangsamoro

COTABATO CITY – In its effort to reach more indigent and vulnerable Bangsamoro across the region, the Ministry of Social Services and Development (...

DOLE issues pay rules for Chinese New Year holiday

MANILA – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Saturday reminded employers and employees that the “no work, no pay” policy will be...

9 DI slain in Army operation in Lanao Sur

MARAWI CITY – At least nine members of Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute terrorist group were killed while four infantry men were hurt during intense firefight...

PBBM: Close collaboration with BARMM key to lasting peace, prosperity

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has renewed his commitment to closer collaboration and cooperation with the Bangsamoro Autonomous...