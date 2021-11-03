Cotabato Cathedral, Our Lady of Rosary Heights parish announce resumption of Sunday mass schedules

COTABATO CITY - sIMULA SA darating na linggo, Nov. 7, 2021, babalik na sa normal ang Sunday mass schedules sa Immaculate Concecpion Cathedral.

Narito ang mga schedule of Masses:

5:30 AM

8:15 AM

9:30 AM

11:00 AM

11:30 AM Baptism

4:15 PM

5:30 PM

Hinihikayat parin ang pagtupad o sumunod ang mga minimum public health standards and protocols. Maraming salamat po.

Stay and keep safe always.

Fr. Ben Toreto, DCC

Parish Priest

Samantala, the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish Masses Schedule on November 7, 2021 are as follows:

6:00am

8:00am

11:00am

5:30pm

For your information and guidance!

Rev. Fr. Jomar Roselo ,DCC

Parish Priest