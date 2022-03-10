Cotabato City honors women leaders

In recognition of their exemplary services and significant contributions to the promotion of women’s rights, the city government honored them with “Pinnacle Excellence Award” in celebration of women’s month.

First on the list of the awardees was City Mayor Atty. Frances Cynthia J. Guiani-Sayadi who, in her message, emphasized further that women of today play a more active and important roles in nation-building.

She also highlighted the many programs of the city government that focus on promoting the rights of women and on empowering them, making them more productive and more effective members of the society.

Mayor Guiani-Sayadi also recognized the activation of the Samahan ng mga Kababaihang Cotabateña or the SAMA KA, COTABATEÑA, that is composed of the leaders of the different women sectors in the city, who will serve as their voice in advancing more programs for the women.

Other awardees include:

Dr. Concepcion Ferrer Balawag - academe

Dr. Maria Araceli Carrasco-Juliano – private sector

Ms. Amy Lyn Moendeg Dolores – Indigenous Peoples sector

Ms. Deborah Garsuta Tan Abing – business

Ms. Jovita dela Cruz Isnani – senior citizen

Ms. Ride Mae Gucon Muesco – person with disability

Ms. Baihelen A. Ayao - Overseas Filipino Worker

Ms. Josing Demit Manandil (Posthumous)

Dr. Carrasco-Juliano also graced the event as its guest of honor, further giving emphasis on the role of women in today’s era.

She said that “in times of turbulence and difficulties, the women are the medicine and guidance of their families and children.”

She then proceeded to also congratulate all the awardees of the night.

The Pinnacle Excellence Award was given during the city’s celebration of the International Women’s Day.