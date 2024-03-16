Cotabato Light announces changes in NGCP power service interruption for March 17

In line with the latest update from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), the scheduled normalization of loads from Tacurong to Nuling Substation will be moved earlier before 6:00 pm after the completion of their repair activities at around 4:00 - 5:00 PM.

Cotabato Light will run its standby powerplant to augment the low voltage while the NGCP maintenance activity is ongoing. However, due to limited allocation from Tacurong substation, we might be implementing 1 hr. rotational Interruptions per feeder during peak hours. The time schedule will be posted separately.

We deeply apologize for the inconvenience brought about this NGCP maintenance activity which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

Thank you for your understanding.