Cotabato Light announces NGCP scheduled 5 hour brownout Sunday

Local News • 08:15 AM Thu Mar 4, 2021
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - A 5.4 hour brownout will affect the whole of franchise area of the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) as scheduled bys the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP)

Below is the Cotabato Light announcement:

"To all our valued customers, please be guided of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled power interruption this coming Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 8:00 AM- 12:30 PM (4.5 hours) affecting whole franchise area of Cotabato Light."

