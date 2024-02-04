  Sunday Feb, 04 2024 08:54:34 PM

Cotabato Light announces NGCP scheduled power interruption for Feb 4

Local News • 12:30 PM Sun Feb 4, 2024
102
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION

When: Sunday, February 4, 2024 | 8:00 - 8:30 AM | 6:30 - 7:00 PM

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise

Reason: Transferring of Cotabato Light loads from Sultan Kudarat Substation to Tacurong Substation due to the following:

1. To swing or transfer the line conductors from old / existing 69 kV DSA associated HVEs to the new 69 kV DSA Line associated HVEs.

2. To swing or transfer the line conductors from the 69 kV Simuay Line.

3. To remove drop off conductors from DS03(5LI1SKU-SMY)SKU to 69 kV Bus 1.

4. To tap DS03(5XC01SKU) to 69 kV Bus 1.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

