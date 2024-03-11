  Monday Mar, 11 2024 05:28:22 PM

Cotabato Light announces NGCP scheduled power service interruption in its franchise area

Local News • 16:00 PM Mon Mar 11, 2024
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announced a scheduled power service interruption by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

The franchise-wide interruption will come from 6:00 to 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. 

See below:

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION

When: Sunday, March 17, 2024 | 6:00 - 7:00 AM | 6:00 - 7:00 PM

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise

Reason: Transferring of Cotabato Light loads from Sultan Kudarat Substation to Tacurong Substation due to the following:

1. GOMP Shutdown along Kibawe - Sultan Kudarat 138kV line to facilitate repair activities.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

