Cotabato Light asks consumers to use payment app, EbillTxt

Cotabato Light news release

Please be informed that effective July 18, 2022, our In-house Accredited Collection Center at Alnor is now using their own Collection System Acknowledgement Receipt as Third Party Agent (TPA). Posting of payments will be credited on the next calendar day.

When paying thru TPA, always bring your current bill either (Physical Bill, Mobile AP or EbillTxt) for tellers’ reference.

Kindly settle the monthly electricity bill on or before the due date to avoid disconnection and 2% surcharge which will be added on the next billing cycle.

For inquiries and concerns, customers can reach us 24/7 through our Facebook page or contact numbers: 520-2572, 0917 847 7394, 0917 849 5381 and 0939 606 6999.

Thank you. 

